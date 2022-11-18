Bryson DeChambeau Says Bulking Up Led to ‘Terrible’ 2022 on Golf Course

Before moving to LIV Golf, Bryson DeChambeau was not having his best year on the PGA Tour.

His only top-10 on his former tour in 2022 was an eighth-place finish at the Open Championship. By the time he tees off again, it will have been nearly two years since his last pro win (2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational).

While the big hitter succeeded after the COVID-19 Pandemic break in 2020 by winning the API and the US Open in September 2020, he admits that he got too big during the Lockdown period, which led to physical struggles that came to a head on the course in 2022.

“I look like I’m 20 again, not 35.” Bryson’s bulking days are over 💪 https://t.co/7SuB1YVP6A — Golf Monthly (@GolfMonthly) November 18, 2022

Speaking on the 5 Clubs Podcast, DeChambeau said that his bulking up allowed him to lead the PGA in driving distance in 2020 (322.1 yards) and ’21 (323.7 yards), but it eventually cost him.

DeChambeau explained:

“I ate improperly for almost a year and a half and I was starting to feel weird, my gut was all messed up and so I went completely healthy and went on a Whole-30 diet, got a nutritionist. I was super-inflamed.”

“I played terrible golf last year, I played my C game.”

He says his torn labrum at the end of 2021 happened because of his speed training, and he later fractured a bone in his left wrist.

In LIV, DeChambeau’s best individual tournament finish was eighth in seven events.

Cover Image Via Bunkered

