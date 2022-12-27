Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed Show Off Masters Invitations on Social Media

78 Golfers will be anxiously checking their mailboxes this holiday season for a very special letter. There’s only one place in the world that could get the best professional Golfers in the world to pay attention to their snail mail, and that’s Augusta National.

The paper invitation is a storied Masters tradition—it’s a milestone moment for these players to receive that famous green envelope.

“The Board of Governors of the Augusta National Golf Club cordially invites you to participate in the Two Thousand and Twenty Three Masters Tournament to be held at Augusta, Georgia the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth of April,” the letter reads, signed by Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley.

