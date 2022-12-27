Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed Show Off Masters Invitations on Social Media

78 Golfers will be anxiously checking their mailboxes this holiday season for a very special letter. There’s only one place in the world that could get the best professional Golfers in the world to pay attention to their snail mail, and that’s Augusta National.

The paper invitation is a storied Masters tradition—it’s a milestone moment for these players to receive that famous green envelope.

“The Board of Governors of the Augusta National Golf Club cordially invites you to participate in the Two Thousand and Twenty Three Masters Tournament to be held at Augusta, Georgia the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth of April,” the letter reads, signed by Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley.

The invitations follow a long-anticipated announcement made by Chairman Ridley earlier this month. The Masters will maintain its current qualifying criteria for the 2023 tournament, meaning that members of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league will be permitted to play. There are 16 LIV members who currently meet the criteria and will make it up come April.

A few of those LIV players—including Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, and Kevin Na—did not hesitate to share their coveted invitations on social media when they received them in the mail.

Other 2023 Masters invitees shared their invitations as well, including the 2022 US Amateur Champion and runner-up, Sam Bennett and Ben Carr. A chance to make it up at Augusta National as an Amateur is an Honor that these two players will cherish deeply.

A few more invitees shared their excitement for April. Tom Kim and Adrian Meronk will make their Masters debuts.