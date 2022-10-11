Bryson DeChambeau Outsmarted Himself in Moving to LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau watches a shot at the 2022 LIV Golf Bangkok event.

Bryson DeChambeau, the US Open Champion two years ago, has not finished higher than 10th in five of the 48-man LIV events.

Remember Bryson DeChambeau? A lot of serious golf fans would prefer not to, a wish the Brawny Brainiac effectively granted by sacrificing his PGA Tour membership for the greener pastures of LIV Golf. The only real connection DeChambeau has to the public nowadays comes via the oafish Quotes he provides to the fourth estate, an institution with which his relationship might be described as need and hate.

