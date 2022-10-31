Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson denied PGA Tour bonus pool cash

DORAL, Fla. — Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson were two of the most popular players on the PGA Tour in 2021.

That Popularity translated into interest in the PGA Tour, which in turn generated a payday for both players due to that popularity.

Under the Inaugural Player Impact Program, DeChambeau finished fifth and was awarded $3.5 million and Watson finished tenth and was to receive $3 million.

Each player received only half of the designated money because, the PGA Tour confirmed, neither fulfilled all the requirements to receive the full amount.

