Bryce Young injury: Alabama QB suffers shoulder injury in Arkansas game

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young appears to be dealing with an injury sustained in the second quarter of Saturday’s game at Arkansas.

Young Originally Landed awkwardly on his right arm and shoulder on a carry as he attempted to throw the ball away.

The quarterback remained on the field for the next play, but was visibly grimacing in pain as he threw the ball and went directly to the injury tent.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button