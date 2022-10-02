Bryce Young injury: Alabama QB suffers shoulder injury in Arkansas game

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young appears to be dealing with an injury sustained in the second quarter of Saturday’s game at Arkansas.

Young Originally Landed awkwardly on his right arm and shoulder on a carry as he attempted to throw the ball away.

The quarterback remained on the field for the next play, but was visibly grimacing in pain as he threw the ball and went directly to the injury tent.

Young did not come out of the injury tent in time for Alabama’s next Offensive series, and quarterback Jalen Milroe entered in his place.

Milroe scored a TD on the ensuing drive for the Tide’s 21-0 lead.

Alabama Trainers went in and out of the injury tent to look at Young’s shoulder and reports indicate that the player’s parent also visited him.

Young emerged from the tent a few minutes later and ran towards the Crimson Tide Locker room, but still clearly favored the right shoulder.

Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron chimed in on social media during the game, saying: “That fall from Bryce Young was his arm extended is 100$ AC joint and labrum! I injured mine twice the exact same way extending my arm for the goal line against [Tennessee] my senior year.”

