Bryce Young, CJ Stroud Kick-Start Franchises in Top 3

We do 2023 NFL mock drafts every week at PFN. But no amount of written mocks on this site can compare with the thousands of simulations that you, the users, complete on our Mock Draft Simulator. Using data from the MDS, we’ve compiled a new mock draft — with some of the team’s favorites to this point through Round 1.

2023 NFL Mock Draft | Round 1

The NFL draft order for this 2023 mock is taken from the current NFL standings as of Nov. 14. This order, like the order on the Pro Football Network Mock Draft Simulator, will change with the results of each week of action in the NFL.

Check the PFN Mock Draft Simulator after every NFL game to see the most up-to-date draft order, and each subsequent mock draft will indicate the rapidly changing environment that is the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here’s what you, the fans, have done as the most picked players for your favorite franchise.

1) Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

No surprise here for the Texans. Davis Mills hasn’t separated himself as a long-term starter for Houston. And while he’s still young, Houston has to be opportunistic in cutting bait for a superior prospect. Bryce Young is that prospect — an elite Creator with the ability to elevate a franchise.

2) Las Vegas Raiders: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

It’s almost Incredible how underwhelming Las Vegas has been, after an offseason in which they added Davante Adams and Chandler Jones, among others. They may be in a position to do a hard reset and pick a QB. But for now, Raiders fans prefer the best-player-available route, pairing Will Anderson Jr. with Max Crosby.

3) Carolina Panthers: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

There are several potential outcomes with the merry-go-round of PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield, and Sam Darnold at quarterback. But almost none of them feature an incumbent starter for Carolina in 2022.

The Panthers need to re-invest at QB. And CJ Stroudwith his high-level ability in structure, helps them do that.

4) Philadelphia Eagles (From NO): Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

On the surface, this is a bit of a surprise. But Eagles fans know better than most how big of a need EDGE might be in 2023. And the book is out on Myles Murphy — a rare specimen at 6’5″, 275 pounds who has the amped-up athleticism, power, and raw strength of a top-five pick.

5) Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has barely seen the field in 2022 due to injury, but it’s impossible to forget his dominant 2021 campaign. It almost feels like a Ja’Marr Chase situation. Smith-Njigba doesn’t have the elite physical talent that Chase had, but in Round 1, he can be a very solid addition for an offense in need of reliable receivers.

6) Chicago Bears: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Bears left tackle Braxton Jones has shown flashes in his rookie season, but there’s still room for Chicago to keep shoring up the line. Paris Johnson Jr. offers the explosive athleticism and power to be an asset in the run game, and he has some positional versatility as well.

7) Detroit Lions: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Lions fans are in lock-step here. If Jalen Carter Somehow makes it to this pick, you Sprint to the podium, and you don’t stop if your shoes fall off. Jalen Carter is a blue-chip Talent and in the mix to be the top overall prospect. His presence would reshape Detroit’s defensive line.

8) Seattle Seahawks (From DEN): Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Geno Smith’s emergence as a quality starter has erased a need from Seattle’s board. Now, Seahawks fans can focus on other areas of potential improvement, like defensive tackle. Bryan Bresee offers the explosiveness, lateral agility, and power capacity to be a Wrecker on the interior.

9) Houston Texans (From CLE): Jordan Addison, WR, USC

The Texans may end up needing a complete and total revamp on offense, aside from the line. After adding Young at QB, Texans fans were quick to give him more weapons, selecting USC receiver Jordan Addison at ninth overall. Addison’s easy separation ability would endear him to Young quickly.

10) Pittsburgh Steelers: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Peter Skoronski is the second Offensive tackle taken in this fan-driven 2023 NFL Mock Draft. He’s a strong, athletic, even-keel tackle. But the additional appeal for Steelers fans is that Skoronski could end up having the versatility to play across the front, if Pittsburgh needs to move pieces around.

11) Detroit Lions (From LAR): Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

Malcolm Rodriguez has had his moments of stardom as a rookie. But overall, there’s still a sense that the Lions can keep improving at the second level on defense. In this 2023 NFL Mock Draft, Noah Sewell gives Detroit an excellent size-speed Threat at 6’3″, 250 pounds, with terse physicality in the box.

12) Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Bijan Robinson is about as close to a Miracle worker as you can get for a running back, but the Falcons have more pressing needs than this. Still, it’s very fun to envision a Talent like Robinson in Arthur Smith’s offense. He has the size, agility, and creative instincts to be a decade-defining back.

13) Arizona Cardinals: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

This is one of the most popular team-prospect pairings, both in our Analyst mocks and in the eyes of Cardinals fans. Arizona will need to re-up its cornerback talent. And it doesn’t get more talented than Kelee Ringo — a 6’2″, 210-pound tank with elite speed, burst, and developing ball skills.

14) Green Bay Packers: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

This is an interesting one, but it does make sense. Robert Tonyan is a free agent after this season, and the Packers have an abundance of young talent at receiver. Michael Mayer adds another stable weapon to the offense. With his high-level mix of tools, he can be a safety blanket for a decade on end.

15) Washington Commanders: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

Benjamin St-Juste has been a pleasant surprise for the Commanders this season, but they still need another cornerback who can play both man and zone, and offers a degree of versatility. Cam Smith provides all of that, as well as active ball skills and aggression in run support.

16) Indianapolis Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

The Colts will need a quarterback in 2023. This much is clear. What’s not clear is who they’ll be able to get. They may not be in range for Young or Stroud, leaving less certain options on the board.

Will Levis has not developed as desired in 2022, but he still has high-level tools worth banking on in the right system.

17) Cincinnati Bengals: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Sending condolences to Bengals fans, who once again face the uncomfortable reality of a need at left tackle. Jonah Williams was expected to be the solution, but he’s visibly regressed this year. Even with his fifth-year option picked up, the Bengals may want to lock down a high-upside successor like Broderick Jones.

18) New England Patriots: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

There’s something exciting about adding versatile defensive pieces to Bill Belichick’s unit. Trenton Simpson qualifies in that respect. The 6’3″, 230-pound do-it-all linebacker can be a central force on a defense that holds its own each and every season, with the explosiveness and range to wreak havoc.

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Sometimes, it’s tough to imagine Tom Brady playing any less than forever. But the 45-year-old has appeared more fallible in 2022. Even if Brady comes back in 2023, getting a truly elite overall Talent in Anthony Richardson to wait in the wings is an incredibly savvy move from Buccaneers fans.

20) Denver Broncos (From SF via MIA): BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

Nik Bonitto, Baron Browning, and Randy Gregory form an intriguing EDGE group on paper. But in 2022, they’ve rarely all been available at the same time, and Bonitto has struggled to ramp up. BJ Ojulari fits the same mold but could be the best of the bunch with his rare mix of finesse and violence.

21) Seattle Seahawks: Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame

Brandon Joseph isn’t quite the prospect many thought he’d become after his six-interception season in 2020. But with his length, athleticism, and coverage instincts at 6’1″, he can still be a very exciting complement to Quandre Diggs and Tariq Woolen in the Seattle Seahawks’ secondary.

22) Los Angeles Chargers: Antonio Johnson, DB, Texas A&M

Antonio Johnson‘s 2021 film is more endearing, but his upside has always been the top selling point on his profile. Johnson is a rare mold of defensive back, with several elite traits — explosiveness, length, twitch, and physicality. He can be a high-level big slot right away but has implied versatility beyond that.

23) New York Jets: Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

Another surprise in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft, Jordan Battle joins the Jets in Round 1. Looking at his profile as a whole, Battle might not be quite the caliber of a first-round prospect. But he does have the traits to be a solid safety for a long time in the NFL, particularly from two-high alignments.

24) Buffalo Bills: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Mid-round investments haven’t helped the Bills at running back very much. The team is already so good, it might just be time to fully indulge in the luxury and take a first-round RB. Jahmyr Gibbs is easily worth it with his explosiveness, twitch, rare creative instincts, and versatility as a receiver.

25) Baltimore Ravens: Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

Even after adding a couple of young cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, CB remains an area of ​​potential need for the Ravens, who’ll potentially be losing Marcus Peters in free agency next cycle. With his elite athleticism, quick processing, versatility, and conversion ability, Clark Phillips III can fill the void.

26) Tennessee Titans: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

Titans fans show a very good understanding of both positional value and draft board value with this pick. At this point, Isaiah Foskey is a steal, and he serves an important role for a team that needs more stability on the edge. In a 3-4 OLB alignment, Foskey’s burst, motor, and hands can be dangerous.

27) Dallas Cowboys: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

With Anthony Brown set to be a free agent, there’s a looming void at cornerback that will need to be filled by the Cowboys.

Late in Round 1 of this 2023 NFL Mock Draft, Joey Porter Jr. makes a lot of sense. He’s a long, fluid, and physical defender with next-level playmaking capacity.

28) New York Giants: Henry To’oTo’o, LB, Alabama

The Giants are a solid team, with solid coaches. You can’t help but think a top-tier WR prospect would be the play here, but Giants fans instead steer toward Henry To’oTo’o — a quick processing, physical, and fast-flowing inside linebacker prospect who can complete the second level on defense.

29) Minnesota Vikings: Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida

The Vikings have actually gotten better returns from their interior line than expected this season. But the need for long-term solutions remains apparent. Adding Gervon Dexter into the rotation helps. The 6’6″, 312-pound tackle has rare power and strength, and he’s starting to put it all together.

30) Kansas City Chiefs: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

For all the Chiefs have invested in their edge-rushing corps, they’ve at times struggled to sustain production. If stable production is what you’re looking for, Felix Anudike-Uzomah provides that. He has 18.5 sacks and 23.5 TFLs over the past two seasons — an energetic, relentless defender in both phases.

31) Philadelphia Eagles: Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

This pick almost feels like a luxury for the Eagles, every single time it comes up. And what better way to spend a luxury pick than to add a high-upside cornerback to sit and learn behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry? So Ricks fits this description well with his length and playmaking ability.