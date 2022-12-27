Bryce Young and best NFL Draft prospects

Led by quarterback Bryce Young, the Alabama Crimson Tide have young again put together a strong season. While they didn’t earn a trip to the College Football Playoffs, they finished the season with a 10-2 record and will be taking on Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.

Ahead of the Sugar Bowl, it appears that nearly the entire roster will opt to play in the game. This includes two potential top-five picks in Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

In a “down” year for Alabama, the Crimson Tide still managed to finish first in the SEC West. They were once again dominant on both sides of the ball. Even with two losses, this team proved to be one of the best in the nation.

In comparison to Alabama teams of the past, this 2022 roster didn’t have all of the heavy hitters that they typically do. But even so, this offense regularly puts up major numbers in major part due to Young himself.

On defense, Will Anderson Jr. once again proved to be the leader that many thought he could be. In doing so, he has all but guaranteed to be among the first names called in the 2023 NFL draft. There is a real possibility that Young and Anderson could hear their names called back to back on draft day.

Here are the three best Alabama NFL draft prospects, including Bryce Young.

Brian Branch, CB

Alabama cornerback Brian Branch has put together a resume as good as any secondary prospect in the 2023 NFL draft class. Following two strong seasons in 2020 and 2021, Branch once again played a key role in the Crimson Tide secondary in 2022. And based on what he has shown so far, he could immediately make his presence felt in the NFL.

During his freshman season in 2020, Branch showed potential in the Alabama secondary. According to PFF, he was on the field for 290 defensive snaps. In total, they allowed 23 receptions for 245 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 36 total targets. In turn, Branch recorded 27 total tackles, seven defended passes and two interceptions.

During his sophomore season, while playing a much bigger role, Branch saw his numbers increase significantly. They finished the season with 624 defensive snaps played. In coverage, they allowed 37 receptions for 376 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 55 targets. Branch himself recorded 55 total tackles, one sack, and nine defended passes.

The 2022 season has been the best of Brian Branch’s Alabama career. He has recorded 78 total tackles, two sacks, seven defended passes and one interception. Through the air, he also took strides in coverage. They allowed just 32 receptions and 216 receiving yards on the season.

Branch appeared dominant in a Talented SEC. On a weekly basis, he covered players who would soon be in the NFL, and he managed to hold his own.

Branch can make an impact at the next level. He could prove to be a strong option in the secondary for any team.

Will Anderson Jr., Edge

Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. has cemented himself among the great defensive players in the school’s history. With what he has done during his three collegiate seasons, he may very well be the first player selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

Anderson burst onto the scene during his freshman season in 2020. While playing on a defense full of NFL talent, he still managed to stand out, recording 52 total tackles, one forced fumble, and seven sacks.

Heading into the 2021 season, expectations were sky-high for Anderson. In turn, they put together one of the greatest seasons in college football history.

Anderson was dominant in nearly every way in 2021. He finished the season with 101 total tackles and 17.5 total sacks. In just his second collegiate season, Anderson’s draft stock was already sky-high.

Now, with what Anderson has done in 2022, he is widely regarded as the best defensive player in the draft.

Anderson once again proved to be the leader of the Crimson Tide defense in 2022. Heading into the Sugar Bowl, he has regularly stuffed the stat sheet. He has recorded 51 total tackles, 10 sacks, and one interception on the season.

With what he has done while at Alabama, Anderson has nothing left to prove at the college level. Wherever he lands in the NFL, he will be a force as soon as he takes the field.

Bryce Young, QB

Bryce Young may very well be the first player selected in the 2023 NFL draft. The former Heisman Winner has already dominated at the college level and now plans to do the same in the NFL.

In recent years, Alabama has had several elite quarterbacks take the field. The three quarterbacks to all take the field before Young are all currently starting in the NFL. Jalen Hurts with the Philadelphia Eagles, Mac Jones with the New England Patriots, and Tua Tagovailoa with the Miami Dolphins. And even with the success of these three quarterbacks, Young could arguably be the best of the group.

Young took over as the Crimson Tide’s QB1 in 2021. On the way to taking home the Heisman and leading Alabama to a National Championship appearance, he threw for 4,872 yards, 47 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. On the ground, they added three more touchdowns.

In 2022, the Alabama offense wasn’t at the level that it typically is in the past. But Young was still able to stuff the stat sheet. He threw for 3,007 yards, 27 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

With Young listed at 6-0 and 194 pounds, many question if Young will be able to dominate in the NFL. Based on what he has done in college, many believe he will be just fine.

Young has made it clear he plans to play in the Sugar Bowl. In what will likely be his last game at Alabama, he will be expected to put on one last major performance. If he can turn in the game that many expect, he could lock himself in as the first pick taken in the 2023 NFL draft.