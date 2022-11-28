Bryce Perkins Throws First NFL Touchdown in First-Career Start

Former Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins made his first-career NFL start on Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The odds were stacked against Perkins in his first start, as he tried to lead the Rams against one of the best teams in the NFL while missing several starters on offense, including LA’s top two wide receivers – Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II – and two starting Offensive linemen in addition to starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, whose injury pressed Perkins into service. The outcome was less than ideal, but expected, as the Rams fell to the Chiefs 26-10.

