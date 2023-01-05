Bryce Hopkins soars in 10 best transfers after Providence blitzes UConn

Bryce Hopkins playing time, or lack thereof, was a big storyline surrounding Kentucky basketball last season. John Calipari preached often that he needed to find a way to get Hopkins in the game, and the freshman wing delivered a 13-point showing to help the ‘Cats knock off LSU in late February. He played just seven minutes combined in the next six games, including none in Kentucky’s upset loss to Saint Peter’s in the NCAA Tournament.

To no one’s surprise, Hopkins entered the transfer Portal after the season. The prized transfer landed at Providence, and to no one’s surprise, he’s transformed into one of college basketball’s best players. Hopkins illustrated that with Wednesday’s 27-point demolition of UConn.

“He’s an NBA player, I mean wooh,” UConn Coach Dan Hurley said of Hopkins. “I mean we were scared watching film. We knew he’d be a tough matchup. We did let him get to his right hand way too much. The early bodies did not come the way that we wanted to and try to force him to facilitate playmaking … He was the best player on the court today, and I don’t think it was very close.”

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

We updated our Weekly power rankings of the most impactful transfers so far this season, and some reshuffling was necessary after a few Monster performances. We also included some of the top individual performances from transfers across the college basketball landscape: