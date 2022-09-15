Bryant’s play speaks volumes for Pickerington North

Bryant’s play speaks volumes for Pickerington North

Kyleigh Bryant might not be the loudest Pickerington North girls volleyball player, but Coach April Boudreau cautions that might only be true for fans.

“She tries to be loud, but she just doesn’t have the voice for it. She’s definitely a talker,” Boudreau said of her senior defensive specialist/libero. “Her voice doesn’t carry, so a lot of times you might not hear her in the stands. The girls can definitely hear her on the court.”

Count sophomore hitter Dylan Hunt in that group.

“She brings it all — the communication, energy, telling us what to do and pumping us up when we mess up,” Hunt said of Bryant. “She’s the perfect captain. She’s not soft-spoken at all. She’s vocal, very vocal, but in a good way.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button