Bryant University Women’s basketball schedule for 2022-23 announced

Five nonconference road games, an extended tournament stint in Providence and a debut in the America East highlight the Women’s basketball schedule released by Bryant early on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs open their season on Nov. 7 at Dartmouth, and they’ll have little choice but to get comfortable living out of a suitcase. Following trips to Pittsburgh, Penn State, Central Connecticut and Sacred Heart all come before the calendar flips to 2023.

Bryant Coach Mary Burke knocked out a chunk of her schedule thanks to an invitation from her alma mater. Burke starred on the floor at Providence in the 1980s, and the Bulldogs will play three games as part of the Friar Thanksgiving Classic. Early matchups with Weber State and Hartford will be at Amica Insurance Pavilion before Bryant takes on the host Friars at Alumni Hall on Nov. 27.

On the men’s side:Will Bryant’s basketball team go back to the NCAA Tournament? This schedule will decide

Bryant University Women’s basketball schedule for 2022-23 announced

Emerson visits the Chace Center for a Nov. 12 home opener and Mitchell will provide the final nonconference opposition on Dec. 18. Bryant will follow an extended break by taking the floor in Smithfield on Dec. 29 against Maine, beginning life in its new conference. The Black Bears were the regular season Champions in 2021-22 and rolled to a 15-3 league record last season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button