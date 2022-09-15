Bryant Tops Men’s Soccer, 1-0

SMITHFIELD, RI (September 14, 2022)- In a game that saw 38 combined shots (20-Bryant, 18-Stonehill), the Stonehill College men’s soccer team came up short, 1-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Bulldog Soccer Field.

Scoring

BRY: Digger Iqbal 55′

Goalkeeping

STO: Ryan Coutu (90:00)-five saves

BRY: Luca Marinelli (90:00)- 10 clays

Shane Fonseca was one of four Skyhawks with multiple shots Wednesday (Photo Credit: Andrew Katsampes).

The Details

Neither side was able to find the back of the net in the first half despite there being 20 total shots. Stonehill had perhaps their best set of opportunities a little over seven minutes into the frame when Shane Fonseca , Ekrem Hadzic and Benjamin Mazza-Bergeron peppered Marinelli with shots but saw their attempts turned away.

, and peppered Marinelli with shots but saw their attempts turned away. Later in the half, the Bulldogs at the 30-minute mark, Jakob Friedman sent a shot straight on to Coutu but the Stonehill netminder made the clutch stop to keep the purple and white within striking distance.

sent a shot straight on to Coutu but the Stonehill netminder made the clutch stop to keep the purple and white within striking distance. As the half started to wind down, Nicholas Vitti put a shot on net that was also stopped by Marinelli, and both sides headed into half knotted at zero.

put a shot on net that was also stopped by Marinelli, and both sides headed into half knotted at zero. Nearly 15 minutes into the second half, Bryant broke the 0-0 draw when the Bulldogs corralled the loose ball and sent a cross to Iqbal who headed in the go-ahead goal.

Fonseca almost evened up the contest when he sent his shot past Marinelli’s right side but it was just high as it hit the post. From that point, Stonehill outshot Bryant, 7-6 but just couldn’t net the tying goal as Byrant held on for the 1-0 win.

Coutu finished with Fives and has now posted five or more saves in four-straight starts.

Despite being outshot 20-18, the Skyhawks outshot the Bulldogs, 12-8 in the second half. Bryant held the slim advantage in corner kicks (7-4).

Up Next

Stonehill wraps up the week on a Saturday with a road contest at the University of Hartford starting at 3 pm

