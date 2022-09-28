Bryant, Curry, Jordan, Olajuwon: Jeremy Sochan Picks his all-time NBA dream team

Jeremy Sochan always knew he would end up playing basketball for a living.

The versatile Sochan was the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after being selected by the San Antonio Spursa feat which saw him follow in the footsteps of Luol Deng and became the first British player to be drafted in the NBA since 2010.

Sochan, 19, has been compared to NBA Legend Dennis Rodmanwho terrorized teams and entertained crowds for the best part of two decades before retiring in 2006.

GiveMeSport’s Tom Ward caught up with the teenage star ahead of his rookie bow to recap his whirlwind rise to the top and to preview the upcoming regular season which gets underway in a few weeks’ time.

TOM WARD: When did you realize this is something that you could do and succeed at and would you say you’ve almost got more pressure on your shoulders because it’s quite rare that people have done that before you?

JEREMY SOCHAN: “Yeah, I think so. I used to play football as well and around like 12, 13, I decided to only play basketball because it was conflicting.

“That’s when I decided like this is really what I want to do and it was difficult because some people didn’t see it because like you said how difficult it is to get out of the UK and get to the NBA.

“But I always had that mentality that if I really want it I can do it and I think that’s when I realized I could do something like this.

“I think there’s always going to be pressure but I think for me that pressure excites me and I think it keeps me going to do even more for UK basketball and for myself so I think it’s more excitement than pressure.”

TW: Do you have any particular goals or targets in mind for your season with the Spurs?

JS: “I think my goal personally is to just grow – it’s a new experience for me being in the NBA.

“I’m being coached by a legendary coach, probably the best coach ever, and you know a bunch of veterans, players who have already been in the NBA.

“So I think for me it’s just to grow and really put my feet on the ground and focus on basketball.”

TW: You know, everyone always loves to argue about who is the GOAT. It’s usually a tossup between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Who is it in your eyes?

JS: “In my eyes it’s definitely Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan is the GOAT. The way he played, how natural he was, how competitive he was, I think it’s definitely Michael Jordan.”

TW: Just a quick one from me. If you had to name your all-time NBA starting five, who are you picking?

JS: “Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, I’m picking myself in there, Hakeem Olajuwon and Stephen Curry.”

Jeremy spoke today from the San Antonio Spurs Media Day ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. Fans in the UK can watch the NBA live on Sky Sports and get unparalleled access to NBA action with NBA League Pass.

