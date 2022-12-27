Bryan Thomas’s Chance To Shine For South Carolina Football

When edge rusher Bryan Thomas Jr. came to South Carolina in the summer, he probably wasn’t expecting to start for the Gamecocks due to the number of experienced veterans in front of him who had proven themselves against Power 5 competition.

However, that’s precisely the situation he now finds himself in. Jordan Strachan’s early season-ending ACL tear and Gilber Edmond’s Portal entry have Thomas slated to play most of the snaps at the edge.

