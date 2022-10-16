Bryan Bresee, Sheridan Jones return for Tigers

TALLAHASSEE, Florida – Clemson football’s defense appears to be at full strength for the first time this season Saturday night against Florida State.

Fifth-ranked Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) and FSU (4-2, 2-2) will kick off shortly after 7:30 pm (ABC).

According to the travel roster, Clemson will have available four defensive backs who were out last week in the 31-3 win against Boston College. RJ Mickens and Tyler Venables both missed that game with injuries, while Sheridan Jones and Malcolm Greene have missed the previous three games.

Clemson should also have its entire defensive front available for the first time this season and just the seventh time in the past 31 games. Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee missed last week and three of the past four games. Defensive end Xavier Thomas played his first six snaps of the season last week.

The Tigers’ only significant injury is running back Kobe Pace, who will miss at least the next two games because of an ankle sprain.

