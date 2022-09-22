Brush artists share ‘love of art’ in anniversary show – Lowell Sun

For 40 years, the studio artists at Lowell’s Brush Art Gallery & Studios have been making art and educating the public about it through their Open Studio setting.

They invite all to feel the Joy of creativity in their special annual studio artists’ exhibit “For the Love of Art,” a celebratory anniversary show on view Sept. 24-Nov. 6. The reception is 5-7 pm on Thurs., Sept. 29. An artist talk is 1-3 pm on Sun., Oct. 23.

The exhibit includes an array of artwork that reflects each of the current studio artists’ unique love of mediums, techniques and subject matters.

The press release says it all: “Art is an authentic experience, an expression of individuality and a medium of communication to touch the soul. Each artist finds his or her inner voice through his or her expression and loses his or herself in it during the creation process.”

The artists, their media and hometowns include Donna Berger, painter/illustrator/graphics, Chelmsford; Penelope Cox, handmade jewelry, Lowell; Jenny Day, quilts, Billerica; Lolita Demers, ceramics/mixed media, Methuen; Claire Gagnon, painter, Dracut; Chrissy Theo Hungate, sculpture/painter, Lowell; Gwendolyn Lanier, visual artist, Lowell; Paul Richardson, photographer, Lowell; Raksha Soni, painter, Burlington; Tom Whiting, digital painter and drawer, Lowell; and Will Winslow, designer/illustrator, Lowell.

The gallery is open 11 am-4 pm, Tues.-Sat., and noon-4 pm, Sun. Call 978-459-7819 or visit www.thebrush.org.

Gallery notes

POLITICS AND SATIRE: Political issues are on People’s Minds these days with the mid-term elections Looming and numerous issues having a political bent. No matter which way you plan to vote or what you believe, you’ll enjoy “Political-isms,” a new show on view Sept. 30-Oct. 23 at Gallery Z, 167 Market St., Lowell. In the show, artists Barbara Fletcher and May DeViney bring together different “isms” or political philosophies that use narrative satire to expose society’s different issues. DeViney often uses found objects in her art, highlighting various issues that affect both sexes with historical and religious references. Fletcher’s Whimsical art is lighter in feeling, but at times has a darker, slightly macabre side. She mainly focuses on environmental issues. The reception is 2-4 pm, on Sun., Oct. 9. An informal artist talk entitled “Art and Politics” takes place 6-8 pm, on Thurs., Oct. 13. The gallery is open noon-4 pm, Thurs.-Sun. Call 978-692-5040 or visit galleryzartistscoop.com.

PASTEL IMPRESSIONS: Artists who make art “en plein air” do so on-site and out of doors. A special one-day preview of local artist Mary Jane Marcucci’s en plein air pastel impressions takes place 2:30-8 pm on Wed., Sept. 28, at Tewksbury Country Club, 1880 Main St., Tewksbury. It is a preview of two other shows of her work. One is on Oct. 1-30 at the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge Visitor’s Center, 6 Turnpike Road, Newburyport. Open daily 8:30 am-4 pm The other show is on view Oct. 1-Nov. 30 at Tewksbury Library’s new second floor exhibit area, 300 Chandler St. Open to the public daily.

ART WALK RETURNS: City Arts Nashua proudly presents the 18th Annual ArtWalk on Sat.-Sun., Sept. 24-25. “We’re back — live and in person,” proudly proclaims a press release. Two Venues — Nashua Public Library at 2 Court St. and Picker Artists at 3 Pine St. — are the locales for the outdoor event, being held 11 am-4 pm each day. Organizers decided to host a smaller version of the traditional ArtWalk this year as a transition back to presenting live, in-person events. Next year, they plan to bring back the familiar downtown-wide event. Both days will feature a variety of live entertainment, artists and food trucks. The literal ArtWalk portion of the event includes a mapped loop between the two venues featuring a curated selection of murals and sculptures. For info, visit cityartsnashua.org.