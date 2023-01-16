Brunson Burner! Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Named East Player of the Week

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week after a dominant stretch saw him score at least 30 points in three consecutive games.

The Weekly accolade is the latest sign that Brunson has lived up to the $104 million contract bestowed on him last offseason. As the Knicks try to separate themselves from Play-In Tournament territory in the early stages of the season’s second half, Brunson has played a major role in the past seven games, which has seen New York amass a 6-1 record.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button