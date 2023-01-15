Bruno Fernandes’ jibe at CR7: “Now we are a team”

It seems that the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo is not having an adverse impact on Manchester United as the team continues to perform well following the striker’s exit from Madeira. It’s Saturday the ‘Red Devils’ defeated Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City 2-1 to move into third in the overall standings and are now just one point behind their city neighbors.

Erik ten Hag’s men have won seven games on the bounce and are still involved in the EFL Cup, FA Cup and the Europa League and are one of the in-form sides currently in the Premier League. After today’s Derby win against their city rivals, Bruno Fernandes took the opportunity to have a jibe at compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.

Full screen MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 14: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates with team mates Antony and Casemiro after scoring the team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on January 14, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Shaun Botterill Getty

Speaking to BT Sport post-game, the former Sporting Lisbon player stated: “Now we are playing like a team. Some months ago, maybe some players were playing for themselves.”