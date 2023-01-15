Bruno Fernandes’ jibe at CR7: “Now we are a team”
It seems that the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo is not having an adverse impact on Manchester United as the team continues to perform well following the striker’s exit from Madeira. It’s Saturday the ‘Red Devils’ defeated Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City 2-1 to move into third in the overall standings and are now just one point behind their city neighbors.
Erik ten Hag’s men have won seven games on the bounce and are still involved in the EFL Cup, FA Cup and the Europa League and are one of the in-form sides currently in the Premier League. After today’s Derby win against their city rivals, Bruno Fernandes took the opportunity to have a jibe at compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.
Speaking to BT Sport post-game, the former Sporting Lisbon player stated: “Now we are playing like a team. Some months ago, maybe some players were playing for themselves.”