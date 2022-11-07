Bruno deserves huge praise for creating Willock’s goal vs Southampton

Kieran Trippier got the assist for Joe Willock’s goal against Southampton, but Bruno Guimaraes deserves a huge slice of credit for creating it too.

Newcastle scored some fabulous goals during Sunday’s 4-1 win at St Mary’s, and Willock’s could arguably be the pick of the bunch.

The Magpies go from back to front in no time at all. One second they’re on the edge of their own box and the next the ball is in the back of the net at the other end.

It was a great finish from Willock, who has now opened his account for the season. It was also an excellent assist by Trippier. His defense-splitting pass couldn’t have been any better. The weight on the ball was perfect, slicing open the Saints backline and falling effortlessly into the path of the goal-bound Willock.

The pair combined brilliantly to score Newcastle’s third goal of the game, but it was all made possible by Bruno.

Why Bruno should be praised for creating Willock’s goal

While the assist and the finish were stunning, the move started with Newcastle winning back possession.

Bruno is one of those players who can seemingly do it all, and a lot of his defensive work sometimes goes unnoticed. He is a Genius at reading the game and Robbing possession, and he did it expertly against Southampton.

Romeo Lavia tried his best to take on Bruno, but the Brazilian was wise to it. They cleverly got his body between man and ball and won it back for his team.

Then he showcased his strength and intelligence. He holds off Lavia, then shows off his Brazilian Flair with a neat little flick.

Next he shrugs off another Southampton player, before playing a one-two with Sven Botman to take another two players out of the game.

Now the pass. Bruno was under pressure, but still manages to shift it out to the right to Trippier. Two touches later and Willock is through on goal to make it 3-0 to Newcastle United.

It was absolute class down in the corner from the 24-year-old, made all the more special to the tune of ‘we’ve got Bruno in the middle…’.

Newcastle genuinely have a ‘superstar’ in Bruno Guimaraes, and he is going to take this club right to the top.

