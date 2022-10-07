Brunicardi sets up Grove City Christian for success

In her second season as the setter for the Grove City Christian girls volleyball team, senior Sienna Brunicardi has established herself as one of the best to play the position in program history.

Brunicardi had 946 career assists before the Eagles played Fairfield Christian on Oct. 6. Taylor Oda, a 2019 graduate, holds the program record of 1,010.

“You definitely have to have good hitters and good passers,” Brunicardi said. “It’s not like it’s just me. It takes all of us working hard.”

Brunicardi also has helped the Eagles contend for the MSL-Cardinal Division title. They were 14-3 overall and 9-2 in the league before playing the Knights.

“We’re pleasantly surprised,” Coach Joe Bradford said. “We’re a little further ahead than I thought we might be.”

