Bruins win at home again behind season-high 7 goals – The Rink Live

Patrice Bergeron had two goals and two assists to lead the Boston Bruins to a 7-3 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Monday night.

The seven goals by the Bruins marked a season high. Their 4-0 lead was trimmed to 4-3 midway through the second period, but Bergeron tallied twice in the third to put the game out of reach.

Brandon Carlo and Connor Clifton each had a goal and an assist, and Charlie Coyle, David Krejci and David Pastrnak also scored for Boston.

Brad Marchand (three), Taylor Hall (two) and Hampus Lindholm (two) each had multiple assists.

Pastrnak is on a nine-game point streak (seven goals, four assists).

Linus Ullmark made 36 saves as the Bruins improved to 4-0-1 in their last five games and 17-0-2 at home this season.

Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and an assist, and Eric Staal also scored for Florida, which has lost four of six (2-4-0).

Spencer Knight stopped 19 of the 26 shots he faced.

Despite a slow offensive start, the Bruins scored on three of their first 10 shots in the first period. Clifton started the scoring with his career-high third goal of the season, potting his own rebound from the left side at 10:51.

Carlo doubled Boston’s lead at 14:04, firing a wrister from the high slot for his first goal since April.

The third goal came 2:03 later as Coyle took Trent Frederic’s feed and slotted home a shot from the left dot.

Pastrnak made it 4-0 on a power play 1:38 into the second, corralling the carom of a Bergeron shot at the bottom of the left circle.

Three straight goals before the nine-minute mark moved Florida back within 4-3. The run started at 3:02 when Reinhart scored a rebound goal in the crease.

Staal beat Ullmark with a one-timer off Gustav Forsling’s pass in the right circle at 5:42.

At 8:22, Verhaeghe’s shot through traffic in the slot trickled over the goal line to make it a one-goal game.

Krejci reestablished a multi-goal lead for the Bruins at 11:50, grabbing a rebound after a Lindholm redirection hit the post.

The Panthers had a 19-7 second-period shot advantage and nearly had a fourth goal as Ullmark made a flashing glove save on Forsling early in the third.

Bergeron slipped a right-side wrister past Knight’s Blocker to extend Boston’s advantage to 6-3 at 8:52 of the final frame. The Bruins Captain added a power-play Strike following a Lindholm point shot with 6:42 left.

