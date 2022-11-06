Bruins look sluggish, Brad Marchand’s penalty-shot goal not enough in loss to Leafs

TORONTO — Until Saturday, the Bruins had scored at least one five-on-five goal in each game of the year. The finale of a three-game road trip stopped that run of production.

“We weren’t very sharp,” Coach Jim Montgomery said after the Bruins’ 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs, their second setback of 2022-23. “You’ve got to give some of the credit to the Maple Leafs. I thought they checked extremely well. I thought they protected (the) middle ice well. You’re on the third game of a five-day road trip. We go into the third period, it’s 2-1. We gave ourselves a chance. We had enough opportunities to tie the game up. I just like our ability to manage games and give ourselves opportunities to have outcomes.”

Auston Matthews scored both Toronto goals. In the first period, the Sharpshooter made a slick and rapid move from forehand to backhand to swipe the puck past Linus Ullmark. In the second, with Jake DeBrusk off for holding, Auston Matthews set up in front of the net, received a pass from William Nylander and beat Ullmark for the winner.

Brad Marchand scored the Bruins’ only goal on a penalty shot. During a Boston power play, TJ Brodie tripped up Marchand from behind. The left wing waited out Ilya Samsonov and snapped a backhander past the goalie.

“I was actually going to shoot it when I went in,” said Marchand of his initial approach. “It looked like there was room on the glove side. I was actually going to shoot it. I just kind of noticed he was further out of the net. I had pretty good speed. So just kind of held it. Luckily it went in.”

Samsonov appeared to injure his knee on the play. He handed the net over to Erik Kallgren to start the third period. The Bruins put seven shots on Kallgren in the third. Kallgren is No. 3 on the Toronto depth chart. Matt Murray, Samsonov’s partner, is injured.

“They checked well tonight,” Taylor Hall said. “They’re a good hockey team. Maybe their fans are down on them a little bit. In this room, we have a lot of respect for their hockey team and how much skill they have and how much speed they can check. Tonight, they were on top of us a lot. Not a lot of time and space against a team that people think are easy to play against. It was tough tonight.”

David Krejci played his first game since missing the previous three because of an upper-body injury. The No. 2 center took his usual spot between Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak. Krejci had two shots in 17:03 of ice time.

“I thought he helped us,” Montgomery said. “But I thought he looked like everybody else. We looked a little slow.”

Pavel Zacha, Krejci’s three-game replacement in the middle, moved to No. 3 right wing. AJ Greer, who had previously held the position, moved down to the fourth line. Jakub Lauko was a healthy scratch.

After activating Krejci, the Bruins placed Jeremy Swayman (week to week) on injured reserve. Swayman was injured in Pittsburgh on Nov. 1.

Jakub Zboril returned to the No. 3 pairing next to Mike Reilly. Zboril had been a healthy scratch in four of the five previous games. Zboril had one shot in 15:24 of play.

“I liked him tonight,” Montgomery said. “I thought he did a lot of good things. It is hard, mentally, when you’ve been out for three or four games, to come back in. It’s not an easy place to play.”

Anton Stralman was a healthy scratch.

John Tavares is not the fastest skater. Nor is Patrice Bergeron. Perhaps that’s why Tavares admires the way his counterpart processes his surroundings.

“He’s got a tremendous mind for the game,” Tavares said before the game. “Just a really good understanding of it. He’s got a lot of really good skill sets. But for a guy that’s probably not known for his skating — I’m not saying he’s a bad skater — he doesn’t have to really skate that hard because he knows where to be always with and without the puck. It’s like that knowledge allows him to be ahead of the game, ahead of the next play, because of his knowledge of where to be. Tremendously underrated how strong he is on his stick in all areas. He’s just really strong on his stick and his skates. That’s something I’ve noticed from him. Just understanding the game so, so well. He’s just kind of ahead of the game. He doesn’t have to use so much energy or have to skate hard to get to where he needs to be.”

Meeting pending for Mitchell Miller

It is undetermined when Mitchell Miller will make his AHL debut for Providence. According to Jason Chaimovitch, AHL vice president of communications, Miller will have to speak with league president Scott Howson prior to action. Howson hopes to meet with Miller in the coming days, per Chaimovitch.

(Top photo of Brad Marchand and Ilya Samsonov: Dan Hamilton / USA Today)