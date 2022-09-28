Bruins in the NFL: Week 3

Twenty former UCLA football standouts were active during Week 3 of the NFL season, with Myles Jack again hitting double figures in the tackle department and Kenny Clark keying a Green Bay win at Tampa Bay.

• Anthony BarrLB, Dallas Cowboys – Barr registered one quarterback rush in a road win against the Giants Monday night.

• Jayon BrownLB, Las Vegas Raiders – Starter Brown recorded five total tackles and a pass defended in his return to Tennessee.

• Kenny Clark, NT, Green Bay Packers – Starter Clark played a Pivotal role in a 14-12 win at Tampa Bay, making four total tackles – including two sacks of quarterback Tom Brady that resulted in a loss of 14 total yards. Clark also hurried Brady twice.

• Ka’imi Fairbairn, K, Houston Texans – Fairbairn stayed perfect on the season, Converting field-goal attempts of 39 and 23 yards. They also made a pair of extra-point tries. Two of his five kickoffs went for touchbacks.

• Darnay HolmesCB, New York Giants – Holmes made one tackle Monday night versus Dallas.

• Myles Jack, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers – For the third time in as many games this season, Jack broke the 10-tackle mark. His total of 12 stops led all players.

• Joshua Kelley, RB, Los Angeles Chargers – Kelley carried the ball once for a loss of three yards. He also reeled in two catches for six total yards, with a length of eight.

• Eric Kendricks, LB, Minnesota Vikings – Kendricks made 11 total tackles in a starting role in a narrow win over Detroit. He also had a pair of passes defended.

• Fabian Moreau, CB, New York Giants – Moreau was active again in the defensive backfield after being elevated from the practice squad, making four tackles. They added another on special teams.

• Part of OdighizuwaDT, Dallas Cowboys – Starter Odighizuwa logged two total tackles in Monday night’s road win against the Giants.

• Otito Ogbonnia , DL, Los Angeles Chargers – Rookie Ogbonnia had his best statistical performance yet, tallying five total tackles. One stop went for a loss of one yard.

• YOU Devin Your business (Cincinnati Bengals), OL Jake Brendel (San Francisco 49ers), TE Marcedes Lewis (Green Bay Packers), OT Conor McDermott (New York Jets), DE Takkarist McKinley (Los Angeles Rams), T Kolton Miller (Las Vegas Raiders), OL Scott Quessenberry (Houston Texans), WR Matthew Slater (New England Patriots) and ILB Kenny Young (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) also played, but did not record any statistics.

