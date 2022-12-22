Bruins in the NFL: Week 15

Eric Kendricks helped Minnesota clinch the NFC North Championship in historic fashion and Joshua Kelley scored his second touchdown of the season during Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Twenty Bruins in all saw action across 11 games.

• Anthony BarrLB, Dallas Cowboys – Barr piled up seven total tackles in a starting role at Jacksonville.

Week 16: Saturday vs. Philadelphia – 1:25 pm PT (FOX)

• Kenny ClarkDL, Green Bay Packers – Starter Clark made two total tackles – including one for a loss of two yards – and had one quarterback hurry in a Monday night win against the Los Angeles Rams.

Week 16: Sunday at Miami – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

• Greg Dulcich TE, Denver Broncos – Starter Dulcich caught one pass for 11 yards in a win versus Arizona.

Week 16: Sunday at Los Angeles Rams – 1:30 pm PT (CBS)

• Ka’imi FairbairnK, Houston Texans – Fairbairn made his only field-goal attempt, from 29 yards, connected on each of his three extra-point tries and saw three of his six kickoffs go for touchbacks against Kansas City.

Week 16: Saturday at Tennessee – 10 am PT (CBS)

• Demetric Felton Jr.RB, Cleveland Brown – Starter Felton caught one pass for five yards in a win against Baltimore.

Week 16: Saturday vs. New Orleans – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

• Darnay HolmesCB, New York Giants – Holmes logged four total tackles and was credited with a pass defended – which fell incomplete in the end zone – on the final play of a 20-12 win at Washington.

Week 16: Saturday at Minnesota – 10 am PT (FOX)

• Joshua KelleyRB, Los Angeles Chargers – Starter Kelley registered 10 carries for 24 yards – including a one-yard touchdown – and caught one pass for seven yards in a win versus Tennessee.

Week 16: Monday at Indianapolis – 5:15 pm PT (ESPN)

• Eric Kendricks, LB, Minnesota Vikings – Minnesota clinched the NFC North Championship in a thriller mounting an NFL-record 33-point comeback en route to a 39-36 win against Indianapolis. Starter Kendricks totaled a team-high 12 tackles – four of which went for negative yardage and one was a sack that resulted in an eight-yard loss – and had a quarterback hurry.

Week 16: Saturday vs. New York Giants – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

• Marcedes LewisTE, Green Bay Packers – Starter Lewis turned his only target into a gain of 14 yards in a win versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Week 16: Sunday at Miami – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

• Fabian MoreauDB, New York Giants – Starter Moreau posted five total tackles in a win at Washington.

Week 16: Saturday at Minnesota – 10 am PT (FOX)

• Part of OdighizuwaDT, Dallas Cowboys – Odighizuwa notched one tackle and a quarterback hurry at Jacksonville.

Week 16: Saturday vs. Philadelphia – 1:25 pm PT (FOX) (FOX)

• YOU Devin Your business (Cincinnati Bengals), OL Jake Brendel (San Francisco 49ers), RB Brittain Brown (Las Vegas Raiders), C Andrew James (Las Vegas Raiders), S Quentin Lake (Los Angeles Rams), OL Conor McDermott (New England Patriots), T Kolton Miller (Las Vegas Raiders), OL Scott Quessenberry (Houston Texans) and WR Matthew Slater (New England Patriots) also played, but did not record any statistics.