Bruins in the NFL: Week 1

Nineteen former UCLA football standouts were in action during Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, which kicked off Thursday, Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

• Anthony BarrLB, Dallas Cowboys – Making his debut with the star on his helmet, Barr totaled three tackles while playing 56% of the Cowboys’ defensive snaps.

• Jayon Brown, LB, Las Vegas Raiders – Brown accumulated five total tackles in his debut with the Raiders, which also represented a return to Los Angeles for the Long Beach, Calif. native.

• Kenny Clark, NT, Green Bay Packers – Clark was frequently found in the Minnesota Offensive backfield, registering a pair of quarterback hurries to go along with his four total tackles in a starting role. One of his stops went for a loss.

• Matt DickersonDE, Atlanta Falcons – Dickerson made one tackle while getting action on defense and special teams.

• Ka’imi Fairbairn, K, Houston Texans – Fairbairn had a spotless day, Converting field goals from 45 and 43 yards without a miss and adding two extra points. For good measure, all five of his kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.

• Demetric Felton Jr.RB, Cleveland Browns – Felton took back five punts for 29 total yards, including a long return of 15. He also took 11 Offensive snaps in the Browns’ narrow win at Carolina.

• Darnay HolmesCB, New York Giants – Holmes racked up six total tackles as the Giants eked past host Tennessee.

• Myles Jack, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers – Making a start in his debut with the Steelers, Jack piled up 10 total tackles, including one for a loss of three yards. He also recorded a pass defended in the overtime win at Cincinnati.

• Joshua KelleyRB, Los Angeles Chargers – Kelley was all over SoFi Stadium during the Chargers’ win, tallying four carries for 21 yards, pulling in a pair of passes for 14 yards and adding a kickoff return for 15 yards.

• Eric Kendricks, LB, Minnesota Vikings – Kendricks was on the field for all of the Vikings’ defensive snaps, helping hold Green Bay to just seven points in the home win. They made four total tackles and added a pass defended.

• Part of OdighizuwaDT, Dallas Cowboys – Of starter Odighizuwa’s four total tackles, two went for losses – including a seven-yard pushback of Tampa Bay’s Breshad Perriman.

• Otito Ogbonnia DL, Los Angeles Chargers – Rookie Ogbonnia played 12 total snaps on defense and special teams, making one stop in the Chargers’ win.

• Kyle Phillips , WR, Tennessee Titans – Rookie Philips had a standout first impression, logging team Highs of six catches and 66 receiving yards. He also returned four punts for 62 total yards, including a long return of 46 yards.

• LB Chris Barnes (Green Bay Packers), OL Jake Brendel (San Francisco 49ers), C Andrew James (Las Vegas Raiders), TE Marcedes Lewis (Green Bay Packers), WR Matthew Slater (New England Patriots) and T Kolton Miller (Las Vegas Raiders) also played, but did not record any statistics.