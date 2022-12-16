Bruins can’t hold a two-goal lead, fall to Kings, 3-2 in Shootout

BOSTON — The Bruins’ two-goal lead heading into the third period wasn’t enough as the Kings tied the game late and outlasted Boston in a seven-round shootout, 3-2, Thursday at TD Garden.

The Bruins look comfortably in control for most of the game despite only leading by one goal. But back-to-back penalties late in regulation opened the door for the Kings’ tying goal in the 5-on-3 power play. Adrian Kempe scored with 2:10 left to send the game to overtime.

After Boston couldn’t convert a power play early in the extra period the teams went to a shootout, the Bruins’ third straight at TD Garden.

Charlie Coyle and Gabriel Vilardi each scored in the first round and Jake DeBrusk and Kempe did the same in the second. Neither team scored in the third, fourth, fifth or sixth rounds. In the seventh Patrice Bergeron didn’t get a good shot on and Trevor Moore beat Linus Ullmark belt-high on the glove side to send Boston home disappointed.

The Bruins host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 1 pm

After neither team scored in the first period, Taylor Hall’s 12th goal of the season put the Bruins up 1-0. They laser-beamed a wrist shot through traffic that traveled through a small window between Pheonix Copley’s glove and the right-wing post, with 12:07 left in the second period.

Brad Marchand doubled the lead on the power play with marksmanship similar to Hall’s. He sniped a top corner with 9:58 left in the second to make it 2-0.

Hampus Lindholm, who missed the morning skate due to illness, a question mark until game time, but the Bruins defenseman, who is in the midst of a terrific year, did play and was on the ice for 22:00.

The Kings broke up Linus Ullmark’s bid for a second straight shutout, 8:29 into the third period when Kempe scored setting up the final sequence.