Bruins Add Florida Transfer Carly Hendrickson to Roster

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA Women’s volleyball team has added Carly Hendrickson, a freshman outside hitter from Florida, to its roster. Hendrickson will be a sophomore by the start of next season. Hendrickson played in two matches for the Gators last season in the month of September.

“We are very excited to have Carly joining an already strong roster of Athletes on this Bruin team,” said head Coach Alfee Reft . “Carly has a year under her belt competing with a top-level program in Florida and will bring that experience to our gym immediately this winter. Her speed and dynamic play will add a great dimension to our depth in the outside hitter position. She was a top Recruit out of high school that I followed closely. I am thrilled that we got another shot at recruiting her and Landed her this time.”

A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Hendrickson prepped at Mt. Notre Dame High School where she was voted the best player in the state by MaxPreps and honored as an AVCA First Team All-American her senior year in 2021. She was also selected as the USA Today Ohio Player of the Year and Cincinnati Player of the Year as a junior in 2020 after leading her team to a Division I State championship.

Hendrickson concluded her prep career with 1,541 career kills (5.6 KPS), a .301 hitting percentage and a pair of 30-plus ace campaigns as an upperclassman. Hendrickson played club volleyball for head coach Chris Lovett with Elevation Volleyball. In 2018, Hendrickson was awarded PrepVolleyball Ohio Freshman of the Year.