Bruere Named Mountaineer VB Coach

GUNNISON, Colo. Western Colorado Director of Athletics Miles Van Hee announced Monday afternoon the hiring of Jordan Bruere as the new head coach of Mountaineer volleyball.

“I am honored to be the next head volleyball coach at Western Colorado University,” stated Bruere. “I want to thank Director Van Hee and the search committee for this opportunity. I look forward to bringing a renewed level of excitement and competitiveness that the University and the city of Gunnison will be proud of.”

Bruere (brew-AIR) comes to Western from Dodge City (Kansas) Community College. In just three years as the head Coach of the Conquistadors she turned around a program that won four games the season before her arrival, into a Squad that finished 22-9 in 2022, played in the NJCAA Region VI Semifinals, and produced six all- conference performers.

“Jordan is a rising star in the volleyball coaching world,” said Van Hee. “She was relied upon Heavily as a Graduate Assistant at NCAA Division I Louisiana Monroe, was the chief Assistant with an Otero Junior College program that won its Regional title for the first time in history, then added the successful turnaround at Dodge City to her glowing resume.”

“She impressed in the interview process with a player-first mentality and the desire to connect with her student-athletes as individuals rather than only as players, while also establishing program standards that set up the program and those individuals for success,” added Van Hee.

Dodge City had one Honorable mention all-conference performer in 2019, but in Bruere’s first season the Conquistadors earned a first-team All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference selection as well as two Honorable mention players.

The team doubled its win total that first season, then doubled it again (16-9) in year two. The 22 wins and 10 conference victories in 2022 were each the most since 2010, and those successes were rewarded by hosting the opening round of the Region VI Plains District Playoffs. The Conquistadors’ 3-1 win at the Regional was the program’s first regional triumph since the 2012 campaign.

With Bruere assisting at Otero, the Rattlers won a region championship and became a national contender, finishing seventh at the 2019 NJCAA DI national tournament.

Her successful recruiting background got much of its start at Otero, where she set up the recruiting database, created player evaluations and contact points, and built extensive connections in such states as Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas, while also growing her international connections that proved important when Transforming the Dodge City program.

At Louisiana Monroe she Assisted with both the indoor and beach volleyball programs. Bruere handled the Setters and was the Offensive Coordinator for the indoor program, and in the spring was in charge of the non-traditional indoor season while also spearheading the outdoor beach program.

Bruere is no stranger to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. She played four years, from 2012 to 2015, for the Colorado State University Pueblo volleyball program, appearing in over 80 matches and amassing over 1,000 set assists and more than 600 digs for the ThunderWolves. She earned inclusion on the RMAC Academic Honor Roll in each of her final three years with the program.

Western also has a place within her history, as Bruere’s brother, Easton, was part of the Mountaineer football program from 2017 to 2019.

“I’m excited to see Jordan’s Relentless recruiting efforts in action,” Van Hee explained in his closing remarks about Bruere. “She has an established network, and is passionate and motivated to elevate Mountaineer volleyball.”

Bruere will take the leadership reins of the Mountaineer program beginning January 16.