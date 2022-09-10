Bruce Pearl adds former Tiger Bryant Smith to staff

AUBURN — Bruce Pearl has hired former Auburn basketball player Bryant Smith to his 2022-23 coaching staff, the team announced Friday. Smith will be in a student assistant role.

He was a two-year starter for the Tigers and a Captain on the 1998-99 team that was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. In his junior and senior seasons, Smith averaged 12 points and 6.4 rebounds.

“It’s important to add another former player on our staff,” Pearl said in a school statement. “(Smith) was also a part of teams that made history throughout his playing career on the Plains. He will be an invaluable mentor to our players having once been in their shoes.”

Pearl is also adding Geoff Gray to his support staff as a Graduate assistant. He and Smith will help replace former GA KT Harrell, who took his first full-time job this offseason as director of basketball operations at Florida Atlantic. Gray averaged more than 20 points per game by the end of his college career at Division 3 Emerson College.