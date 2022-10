This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 1 of 15 Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 15 Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 15 4 of 15 Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 15 Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of 15 7 of 15 Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 8 of 15 Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 9 of 15 10 of 15 Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 11 of 15 Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 12 of 15 13 of 15 Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 14 of 15 Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 15 of 15

GREENWICH – Artwork was on display outside of the Bruce Museum for the 41st annual Outdoor Arts Festival in Greenwich on Saturday and Sunday.

More than 40 artists, mostly from the Northeast region of the country, exhibited their work in a variety of mediums including painting, photography, mixed media, sculpture, etching, and more.