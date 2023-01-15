Bruce McDonald Scores First Home Goal in Otters’ Loss

January 14, 2023 – Ontario Hockey League (OHL) – Erie Otters News Release

Erie, Pennsylvania – With the team’s first point of 2023 earned in a hard-fought overtime loss against Owen Sound on Thursday, the Erie Otters would take the ice on Saturday night with hopes of getting in the win column. In town for the first time since February 2020 were the Oshawa Generals, fresh off a nationally televised win at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium against the Rangers on Friday night. With a large, youthful crowd out for Youth Sports Night, the Otters would look to be led by their productive young scorers.





A bit of a feeling out process would await the Otters and Generals early on in period one, with no shots through the first few minutes. After an initial Erie shot, the next six would be taken by the Oshawa Generals – eventually leading to the game’s first goal from a Luca Marrelli (4) one-timer 9:52 into the opening frame. Erie wouldn’t stay down for long, as Bruce McDonald (4) would score his first goal on home ice to make it a 1-1 game. With a terrific crowd behind the Otters, they would take a late push of momentum into the second period. Erie would lead in shots 10-6 in a tied game.

The gloves would come off in period number two, as the two teams would fight three total times in the period. The offenses would fight for either side as well, as the team’s would combine for 21 shots in the period, with only one goal coming across. Late in the second period, on the power play, Stuart Rolofs (15) would put Oshawa back on top, 2-1. After 40 minutes of play, Oshawa would lead in shots 19-18.

In the third period, Ryan Gagnier (15,16) would score a shorthanded insurance goal, as well as the final nail empty-netter. Erie would outshoot Oshawa 9-7 in the final stretch, but drop the contest 4-1 against the Oshawa Generals. Erie has dropped six straight games. The Erie Otters homestand comes to a close on Monday afternoon for Martin Luther King Jr. Day against the Mississauga Steelheads. Arizona State University Graduate student Trey Matthews will have the call on CHL TV as the Second Black Play-by-Play Broadcaster in CHL history, as the Otters take the ice in pregame for the team’s Black History Month warmup jersey.



