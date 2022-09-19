Bruce, Barkley & Basketball: ‘I would do anything for Auburn’

OPELIKA, Ala. – The headliners at the seventh annual Bruce, Barkley & Basketball Golf Classic presented by YellaWood, Auburn men’s basketball Coach Bruce Pearl and hall of famer Charles Barkley thanked more than 100 participants before they teed off Monday morning at the Grand National.

“You can have all the events you want to,” Barkley said over the public address system. “If people like themselves don’t show up, it’s irrelevant.”

Proceeds from Monday’s golf tournament and Sunday’s get-together at Auburn Oaks Farm help pay for Auburn men’s basketball program special projects such as the team’s summer trip to Israel, recently renovated locker rooms and the eventual construction of a new practice facility.

“Charles comes out every year and he spends the entire weekend here,” said Pearl. “I don’t think there’s anybody in the world who represents Auburn better or loves Auburn more.”

“I would do anything for Auburn,” said Barkley, the 1984 SEC Player of the Year. “My relationship with Auburn speaks for itself. We’re so lucky to have Bruce. It’s amazing how far Bruce has brought the program.”

At Sunday’s social gathering, Barkley watched videos highlighting the Israel trip.

“For a young kid to experience that, that goes beyond what you could ever dream of,” Barkley said. “You need to experience the world. To go to a place like that, it’s got to be emotional and somewhat life-changing. I’m proud that Auburn did the trip.”

Bruce, Barkley & Basketball marked the end of Auburn’s preseason events, with practice officially tipping off next Monday.

“I feel really good about the 13 guys we have,” said Pearl, who’s led the Tigers to three SEC Championships in the past five seasons. “Who am I going to feel great about? That’s what this preseason is designed to do. Who are going to get the last shots? Who are going to be able to step up and make the big plays? When does the cream separate itself?

“When do guys go from being really good, to great? I’m very pleased with our depth. I’m very pleased with our effort and our attitude. It’s going to take the lights coming on to see who we are and what we are when the time comes.”

After speaking to reporters, it was time to head out to the course.

A daily golfer, Barkley says he’s been “playing great for a long time.” The Inside the NBA Analyst frequently uses his extensive platform to advocate for Auburn, the Ultimate influencer despite not using social media.

“When people look at Auburn and they look at two things: Charles Barkley and the Auburn Creed, and how we live, how we teach and how we educate and how we go about our business,” Pearl said. “I’m so blessed to have him as a friend.”

“I would do anything for Auburn.” 🗣@AuburnMBB Legend Charles Barkley, on his annual appearance at the “Bruce, Barkley & Basketball” ⛳️ event, which helps fund program extras like this summer’s trip to 🇮🇱 #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/9G4EF8pdV7 — Jeff Shearer (@jeff_shearer) September 19, 2022

“I don’t think there’s anybody in the world who represents Auburn better, & loves Auburn more.”@coachbrucepearl thanks Charles Barkley at the annual Bruce, Barkley & Basketball event. BP explains how money raised at BB & B helps @AuburnMBB #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/f2I0ghMkT2 — Jeff Shearer (@jeff_shearer) September 19, 2022

Jeff Shearer is a Senior Writer at AuburnTigers.com. Follow him on Twitter: @jeff_shearer