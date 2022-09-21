Bruce Arians Was Warned By NFL: Fans React

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 16: Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans might have played the biggest role and got the biggest punishment for the Brawl that erupted with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but Bucs executive Bruce Arians is now facing Discipline as well.

According to Bucs Insider Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Timesthe NFL sent Arians a letter on Tuesday warning him against “inappropriate sideline conduct” that could result in “discipline against him and the club.”

Per the report, the letter stems from an argument Arians had with officials for failing to call a pass interference penalty on Marshon Lattimore in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game. Of course, Arians wasn’t the only one who took issue with Lattimore in that fateful quarter.

Arians reportedly described the letter as a “sideline behavior warning” from the NFL. Stroud said that Arians has probably received some before.

Bucs fans are fuming that the NFL has disciplined the team so hard in the wake of that game while other NFL fans are Confused that Arians is still on the sidelines at all:

Bruce Arians retired from head coaching after the 2021 NFL season to become the senior football consultant for the Buccaneers.

But while he doesn’t do game-planning or talk to his players over the headset anymore, he still has a consistent presence on the sidelines.

So this probably won’t be the last time that we hear about Arians giving officials a piece of his mind when things don’t go his team’s way.