Bruce Arena says Revolution ‘need a soccer stadium’ to attract better players

Coach Bruce Arena said the Revolution, who wrapped up the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season on Sunday, are handicapped in recruiting players by playing in an out-sized stadium, out of town, and on artificial turf.

“You know, I never need motivation, personally,” Arena said. “Whether anyone else needs it, I can’t answer that. My goal coming here was to improve the franchise. We are making progress, although this is a disappointing year. Our day will come here, but we need to have this whole thing work. We need a soccer stadium. That’s going to be the difference-maker for this team. We’ll be able to recruit some better players, we’ll have a tremendous following, and I think it’ll make our team better. We’ve got to catch up with everyone else.