Bruce Arena says Revolution ‘need a soccer stadium’ to attract better players
Coach Bruce Arena said the Revolution, who wrapped up the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season on Sunday, are handicapped in recruiting players by playing in an out-sized stadium, out of town, and on artificial turf.
“You know, I never need motivation, personally,” Arena said. “Whether anyone else needs it, I can’t answer that. My goal coming here was to improve the franchise. We are making progress, although this is a disappointing year. Our day will come here, but we need to have this whole thing work. We need a soccer stadium. That’s going to be the difference-maker for this team. We’ll be able to recruit some better players, we’ll have a tremendous following, and I think it’ll make our team better. We’ve got to catch up with everyone else.
“You can argue Seattle, Atlanta, Charlotte play in football stadiums. But they’re in the cities, too, which is helpful. That, to me, is the final step for this franchise. It’s definitely possible, they’re definitely working on it, and I’m hopeful something happens in the near future. I think it’s going to get done. That’s one of the reasons I came here.”
The Revolution, who play in Gillette Stadium in the Boston suburb of Foxborough, missed the Playoffs this season, one year after winning the Supporters’ Shield as Major League Soccer’s best regular-season team. In 2022, the Revolution went 10-12-12 for 42 points, a steep drop from the 73 points the Revolution had in 2021.
Frank Dell’Apa can be reached at [email protected]