Bru McCoy reflects on ‘roller coaster’ Tennessee football transfer, breakout game vs. Florida

Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy enjoyed the best statistical game of his Collegiate career in Saturday’s 38-33 win over No. 20 Florida. He recorded a career-high 102 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The former five-star recruit’s breakout follows three tumultuous years at Southern California. He saw action in just six games in Los Angeles, all in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, after missing the entirety of the 2019 (illness) and 2020 (suspension) seasons. McCoy’s path to playing time at Tennessee hasn’t been easy. He dealt with an offseason injury and had to wait on the NCAA to approve his waiver for immediate eligibility, finding out only a week before the opener that he’d be able to play this season. His rollercoaster journey to the SEC, Tennessee’s 4-0 start and raucous crowds in Neyland Stadium have made this season all the more special for McCoy.

An injury to friend and top receiver Cedric Tillman opened the door for McCoy and several of Tennessee’s other young pass catchers, who were on the receiving end of quarterback Hendon Hooker’s 349 passing yards (second-most of career).

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Keep scrolling to read everything McCoy said after Tennessee’s big win.