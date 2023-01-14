Brownstown Central guard shatters backboard during basketball game
Brownstown Central High School boys basketball’s game against Silver Creek started on Friday night but never finished. That’s because the game was postponed after a dunk from Brownstown Central’s Jack Benter in the second quarter. The guard’s dunk Shattered the backboard. Benter is a Purdue University commit in the class of 2024.
