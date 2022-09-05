Browns Waive Former 2019 NFL Draft Pick

The Cleveland Browns are parting ways with their former sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Cleveland is set to waive guard Drew Forbes, according to a report.

Browns had to make the move since they signed another Offensive lineman to the 53-man roster. Veteran Offensive lineman Joe Haeg was recently signed to a deal.

The current front office led by Andrew Berry did not draft Forbes, so they were never tied to him in any way. Forbes never received a good shake with the Browns after taking off the 2020 season due to COVID-19, he appeared in one game in 2021, three for his two-year career.

This move comes as no surprise. Making the initial 53-man roster was not a lock for Forbes originally.

Brandon Little is a Writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns to Sign Veteran OL Joe Haeg

Browns Rookie Progress Report

Report: Browns Working to Sign Veteran Tight End

Browns Greg Newsome II Listed as one of NFL’s 2022 Breakout Players

Browns Claim QB Kellen Mond on Waivers

Kicker Cade York Presents Unique Opportunities, Quandaries for Browns

Browns Shouldn’t Give Up by Anthony Schwartz

Scroll to Continue

New Podcast – First Two Browns Preseason Games

Browns Offense Struggles in Dress Rehearsal Against Bears

Cleveland Browns to Induct Joe Thomas, Darrel Brewster into Legends Program

Former Browns Center JC Tretter Announces Retirement

Myles Garrett Talks Facing Baker Mayfield Week 1

Browns Player Takeaways Against Eagles

Joshua Dobbs, Browns Offense Shines Against Eagles

Browns Talk Second Chances as Deshaun Watson Shows No Accountability or Remorse

Deshaun Watson’s Agent Says Judge Sue Robinson Had Mind Made Up Weeks Prior

Deshaun Watson: ‘I’ve Always Been Able to Stand on my Innocence’

Baker Mayfield to be Named Week 1 Starter Against Browns

Browns Sign Offensive Tackle, Waive WR Travell Harris

A Look at the Projected Trade Value for RB Kareem Hunt

Deshaun Watson’s Camp Talking Settlement With NFL, What’s Next

Rookie K Cade York Wins Maurice Bassett Award