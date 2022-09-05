Browns Waive Former 2019 NFL Draft Pick

The Cleveland Browns are parting ways with their former sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Cleveland is set to waive guard Drew Forbes, according to a report.

Browns had to make the move since they signed another Offensive lineman to the 53-man roster. Veteran Offensive lineman Joe Haeg was recently signed to a deal.

The current front office led by Andrew Berry did not draft Forbes, so they were never tied to him in any way. Forbes never received a good shake with the Browns after taking off the 2020 season due to COVID-19, he appeared in one game in 2021, three for his two-year career.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button