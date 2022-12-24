Browns vs. Saints Expecting Snow & Wind in Cleveland on Saturday (Week 16)

NFL Odds for Browns vs. Saints

Browns Odds -3 Saints Odds +3 Over/Under 32 Date Saturday, Dec. 24 Time 1 pm ET Channel CBS

*Odds as of Saturday morning

When it comes to NFL weather in Week 16, this Browns vs. Saints Matchup has been on the minds of football bettors for days.

A Massive winter Storm is expected to hit the Cleveland area on Saturday afternoon, bringing the potential for snow and very strong winds, which would certainly have a big impact on Browns vs. Saints.

As usual, timing is key when it comes to the worst of any weather system, so let’s dig into the latest NFL weather report for Browns vs. Saints, including what bettors should expect during Saturday afternoon’s game.

NFL Weather Report for Browns vs. Saints

While the worst of the winter Storm hit Cleveland from Friday into early Saturday morning, it won’t be pleasant by any means this afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, there’s a 30% chance of snow in Cleveland on Saturday afternoon, but extremely low temperatures and strong winds will pose the biggest problems.

The high temperature for Saturday is 12 degrees, and steady winds of 26-30 mph, including gusts up to 48 mph, will drive the real feel down to as low as -23 degrees.

Savvy NFL bettors got out in front of the Browns vs. Saints weather forecast, driving this total down from 38 to 32 as of the time of writing.

