Browns vs. Saints Expecting Snow & Wind in Cleveland on Saturday (Week 16)
Photo by: Diamond Images/Getty Images. Pictured: Cleveland Browns fans Brave the cold and snow
- According to the updated NFL weather report for Browns vs. Saints on Saturday, Dec. 24, cold, wet and windy temperatures are forecast for Cleveland.
- Live NFL odds show the Browns as short spread favorites over the Saints, but the weather’s biggest impact is on the over/under.
- Below we examine the latest NFL weather report for Browns vs. Saints in Week 16, including what snow and wind mean for football bettors.
NFL Odds for Browns vs. Saints
|Browns Odds
|-3
|Saints Odds
|+3
|Over/Under
|32
|Date
|Saturday, Dec. 24
|Time
|1 pm ET
|Channel
|CBS
*Odds as of Saturday morning
When it comes to NFL weather in Week 16, this Browns vs. Saints Matchup has been on the minds of football bettors for days.
A Massive winter Storm is expected to hit the Cleveland area on Saturday afternoon, bringing the potential for snow and very strong winds, which would certainly have a big impact on Browns vs. Saints.
As usual, timing is key when it comes to the worst of any weather system, so let’s dig into the latest NFL weather report for Browns vs. Saints, including what bettors should expect during Saturday afternoon’s game.
NFL Weather Report for Browns vs. Saints
While the worst of the winter Storm hit Cleveland from Friday into early Saturday morning, it won’t be pleasant by any means this afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service, there’s a 30% chance of snow in Cleveland on Saturday afternoon, but extremely low temperatures and strong winds will pose the biggest problems.
The high temperature for Saturday is 12 degrees, and steady winds of 26-30 mph, including gusts up to 48 mph, will drive the real feel down to as low as -23 degrees.
Savvy NFL bettors got out in front of the Browns vs. Saints weather forecast, driving this total down from 38 to 32 as of the time of writing.
