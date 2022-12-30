Browns vs. Commanders Preview: Clinging to Playoff Berth

Looking for their eighth win of the season, the Washington Commanders welcome the Cleveland Browns this Sunday from Fed Ex Field.

With two games remaining and a playoff spot at stake, Coach Ron Rivera has decided to put the ball in quarterback Carson Wentz’ hands and bench Taylor Heinicke. Sunday will be Wentz’ first game back after breaking his finger on Oct. 13.

Wentz hopes to get the offense rolling again after going 0-2-1 in its past three games. Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. has been a bright spot, rushing for 348 yards over the past four games.

