Browns vs. Commanders Preview: Clinging to Playoff Berth

Looking for their eighth win of the season, the Washington Commanders welcome the Cleveland Browns this Sunday from Fed Ex Field.

With two games remaining and a playoff spot at stake, Coach Ron Rivera has decided to put the ball in quarterback Carson Wentz’ hands and bench Taylor Heinicke. Sunday will be Wentz’ first game back after breaking his finger on Oct. 13.

Wentz hopes to get the offense rolling again after going 0-2-1 in its past three games. Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. has been a bright spot, rushing for 348 yards over the past four games.

Following their 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Eve, the Commanders are holding onto the final wild card spot in the NFC. The Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are on Washington’s heels.

The Browns are fresh off a bad loss on Christmas Eve at home against the New Orleans Saints. Cleveland is 2-2 since Deshaun Watson’s suspension ended earlier this month. Cleveland is out of the Playoffs race but would love to play spoiler on Sunday.

“We’re going to put our best foot forward and give the Commanders hell,” Browns tight end David Njoku said.

RECORDS: Cleveland Browns (6-9) vs. Washington Commanders (7-7-1)

ODDS: The Commanders are 7.5-point underdogs vs. the 49ers.

GAME TIME: Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 1 pm ET

LOCATION: FedEx Field (North Englewood, MD)

TV: FOX

THE FINAL WORD: Wentz on the Commanders’ playoff hopes:

“It’s exciting for me personally,” Wentz said when asked about being back in the starting quarterback position. “But I think at the end of the day it’s exciting for this team…we control our own destiny…that means a lot to us.”

