Browns trade down, land Lukas Van Ness and Byron Young

As the weather continues to get colder in Northeast Ohio, the 2023 NFL Mock Drafts are going to heat up. With the 2023 NFL Draft now just five months away, and with the Cleveland Browns sitting at 5-7 on the season, there are reasons for trying to fill current voids on the current roster. What better way to prepare for a game tomorrow against the Cincinnati Bengals than with a mock draft today?

Again, the Browns currently hold the 47th overall pick in the draft as the first time they will come on the clock after a blockbuster trade this summer for quarterback Deshaun Watson. With needs all over the defensive side of the football and a few places on the Offensive side of the ball, we do our best here to plug some gaps on the roster.

This draft was completed using PFF’s mock draft simulator. Please note PFF has left off the Browns’ third round compensatory pick they will receive. This has been added to the mock draft.

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Pick 47: TRADE to Chicago Bears

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

To begin the mock draft, I did what the Browns have done twice before under general manager Andrew Berry. Holding the 47th overall pick in the draft, that selection plus a 2024 fourth rounder has been traded to the Chicago Bears for the 57th and 71st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

This happened last year after the Browns traded out of the 44th overall selection to recover assets lost in their big trade this past Spring. The Browns also did this in the 2020 NFL Draft, adding a future third round pick just for falling back a few spots.

Now with an added third rounder (giving them two in this 2023 NFL Draft), the Browns can fill an extra void on the roster for just the price of falling back 10 spots in the draft.

Round 2, Pick 57: EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Lukas Van Ness

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

With their first selection in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft, the Browns turn to the Big Ten and add Redshirt Sophomore defensive end, Lukas Van Ness. With an extraordinary power profile, Van Ness has proven to win both off the edge and along the interior. They even cracked Dane Brugler of the Athletic’s top 25 players in his midseason rankings.

While Van Ness could easily return to Iowa next season and still be a young prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Iowa defensive end will not turn 22 until July.

With Jadeveon Clowney more than likely hitting the exit this offseason (as well as the less important Chase Winovich), the Browns will have multiple spots up for grabs off of the edge. Rookie Alex Wright continues to come along, but giving the Browns a formidable and versatile player, the Browns add Van Ness with their second rounder here.

Round 3, Pick 71: DT Byron Young, Alabama

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

With a pick at the beginning of the third round here after the trade with the Bears, the Browns turn around and grab a much-needed defensive tackle. While Alabama’s Byron Young is the third-best defensive tackle in the NFL Draft, it seems guys like Siaki Ika of Baylor and Mazi Smith of Michigan are still hotter prospects league-wide.

However, this is to the advantage of the Browns as they land the phenomenal defensive tackle here with the 71st overall pick in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft. He is long, explosive, and will not turn 23 years old until November of 2023. Young checks all of the boxes for the Browns and will be a significant riser once he tests off the charts at the NFL Scouting Combine early next year.

Round 3, Pick 99 (Comp Pick via MIN): OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft

College Football Rose Bowl

There is a reason for concern with the current Offensive tackles of the Cleveland Browns. While Jedrick Wills will get one more year to prove his worth at left tackle, with the hopes he can develop to his full potential and not plateau as just an average tackle, the right side remains a huge question mark.

The Browns will be replacing Jack Conklin this offseason, and the recent performances of James Hudson have not instilled much confidence in his ability to be the right tackle of the future. Just this past week, the Browns gave Veteran Chris Hubbard, who has been inactive most of the season, snaps at swing tackle over Hudson.

With the compensatory pick they will get from the Minnesota Vikings thanks to the hire of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah last offseason, the Browns stay in-state and land Massive Ohio State right tackle Dawand Jones. Jones has dropped upwards of 40 pounds this summer, sped up his foot speed, and proved to be a stalwart for the Buckeyes this year.

Despite his size, Jones has displayed the ability to not only win in a phone booth, but also in space as well. My current OT4, Jones may likely land in the top 50 of the NFL Draft, but on the board here, the Browns take advantage.

Round 4, Pick 115: TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Sdsu Vs Si 023

While tight end David Njoku is experiencing a breakout season and has lived up to the new contract he received from the Browns this past offseason, they need a long-term second tight end who can make consistent plays for as often as they run 12 personnel. Harrison Bryant is a fine player but serves best in a flex, TE3 role for the Browns.

With their first fourth rounder here, the Browns reach down to the FCS level and land the South Dakota State Sensation Tucker Kraft. With offers from Alabama and other SEC schools this summer, Kraft opted not to transfer and remain with the Jackrabbits. Looking to follow in Dallas Goedert’s footsteps and become the second NFL in recent history to come out of South Dakota State, Kraft likely goes on day-two of the NFL Draft. He was on the board here, however, so he becomes a Cleveland Brown.

Round 4, Pick 132: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Doubling up on defensive tackles as the Browns need to overhaul the entire interior room, the Browns take Keeanu Benton with their fourth rounder in this mock draft. It looks likely that only Perrion Winfrey may return to Cleveland’s defensive tackle room, leaving three spots up for grabs. With two coming here in this draft, the Browns must also add an established veteran to the top of the roster as well.

Benton is long and explosive, but just has the tendency to disappear for stretches at a time. The Badgers, however, had him playing a great deal of nose tackle, and while he can, Benton may thrive from three-technique looks more consistently instead. This would be a massive overhaul and upgrade to land two defensive tackles in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Round 5, Pick 151: LB Henry To’o To’o, Alabama

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns have had the worst luck with injuries this season at the linebacker position, losing three MIKE linebackers to season-ending injuries. First, it was Anthony Walker Jr. who went down in the Week 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, then it was Jacob Phillips, then just last week the Browns lost Sione Takitaki to an ACL tear.

While they have seen significant Strides from Tony Fields II over the past two weeks, he and second-year WILL linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are the only two linebackers under contract beyond this season (Jordan Kunaszyk will be a restricted free agent this offseason as well ).

It looked as though Takitaki was playing himself into an extension, but the late-season injury will weigh heavily in the decision-making of the front office. Given that Walker Jr.’s injury was early in the season, there is a chance he could return as well. Regardless, another young name is going to be added to the roster this off-season.

Alabama’s Henry To’o To’o fits the bill here.

Round 6, Pick 190: C Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

There is no reason one of the top centers in the Nation should fall to the sixth round. However, with Ethan Pocic playing out a one-year deal and suffering a knee injury that landed him on Injured Reserve, the Browns may look for a new athletic and mobile center this offseason. With the 190th overall pick in the draft, they landed Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran.

He gets wide with ease, plays with a good anchor, and has dominated at the highest level of college football. Should the Browns feel the need to upgrade at the center position if the injury to Pocic impacts his long-term health, Van Pran would be a Spectacular fit in their wide-zone system.

Round 7, Pick 231: S Jammie Robinson, Florida State

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

If the Browns manage to land one of the scrappier defensive backs in the entire Nation in the seventh round, it would go down as one of the biggest steals in the NFL Draft. Sure, Florida State’s Jammie Robinson is not the biggest, fastest, or most athletic player in the 2023 NFL Draft class, but he is a certified dog who will do what it takes for his team.

They can play in the nickel, over the top, or in the box. Robinson is not afraid to fit the run and shows the ability to play in man coverage as well. As the Browns will need to add at least one safety this offseason, Landing a player with Robinson’s motor and versatility is a great place to start.

