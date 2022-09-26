Browns’ top 5 Pro Football Focus performers vs. Steelers

Following their win against the Pittsburgh Steelers that left them as the top dogs in the AFC North, the Cleveland Browns’ roster was graded by Pro Football Focus to determine who the key contributors really were. The quants at PFF released their grades after the game, and the results may be surprising to Browns fans who watched the team in real-time.

Here were the agency’s top-rated players on offense and defense:

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett: 92.5



Brissett played a nearly flawless game against Pittsburgh and graded out as Cleveland’s best player on either side of the ball. Under his leadership, the Browns’ offense was an unstoppable force, scoring two touchdowns in the air and another on the ground while grinding the Steelers’ defense to a pulp. This was one of the best performances of Brissett’s career, and he will look to bring the momentum gained on Thursday night into the team’s next matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Tight End David Njoku: 89.6



The star tight end helped Brissett in this matchup and posted his best outing of the season in primetime to help Cleveland secure the win. Njoku got off to a slow start in the team’s first two games but showed up huge against the Steelers to catch nine passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. As the weeks wear on, Njoku will need to continue honing his skills to better suit the skillset of his quarterback, who has shown a willingness to prioritize him in the passing game if he can get open downfield.

Defensive End Myles Garrett: 81.2



The Steelers placed a special emphasis on keeping Garrett away from the quarterback, and their game plan worked to perfection. He was limited to just two tackles, neither of which was for a sack, in the matchup, and essentially took his abilities in the pass rush out of the equation. His high grade was likely due to his stout play against the run while seeing consistent double teams from Pittsburgh’s Offensive line.

Guard Wyatt Teller: 80.2



Teller has been a rock on the interior of Cleveland’s line and was a big part of their success in the running game in this matchup. Behind his expert blocking, Nick Chubb was able to rack up 113 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers, which helped the Browns close out Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter. His 80.6 run blocking grade was well above average, and with more games like this, Cleveland’s offense should keep humming well into mid-season.

Linebacker Tony Fields II: 79.9



Despite registering just one tackle, Fields II was the fifth-best player Cleveland fielded in their win over Pittsburgh. He logged just one snap on defense but played in 17 Downs on special teams out of a total of 22 possible appearances. As a second-year player who was drafted by the Browns in 2021, his addition to this list may be an indicator of future contributions, as Cleveland has found itself relatively thin at the linebacker position after losing Anthony Walker Jr. to injury in the game .