Browns Rookie Cade York wanted shot at NFL field goal record

BEREA — Days after Cade York unsuccessfully pleaded with the Browns to kick a 68-yard field goal in Cincinnati, the rookie didn’t waver.

“If I’m asking for the kick, I think I can make it,” York told the Beacon Journal on Wednesday in the locker room at team headquarters.

“I wanted to break the record. That was it.”

Justin Tucker set the NFL record for the Longest field goal made when he nailed a 66-yard attempt last season, and the five-time All-Pro kicker and the Baltimore Ravens (9-4) will face the Browns (5-8) at 4:30 pm Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

With the Browns trailing by 10 points Sunday in a 23-10 AFC North road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals (9-4), York wanted a shot when quarterback Deshaun Watson spiked the ball to stop the clock, setting up second-and-10 at the 50-yard line with three seconds left in the first half.

