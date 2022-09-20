Browns plan to ban fan who threw bottle that hit team owner Jimmy Haslam during loss to Jets

The Cleveland Browns have identified and plan to ban a fan who threw a bottle that struck team owner Jimmy Haslam late in Sunday’s 31-30 loss to the New York Jets, per sources.

Haslam was walking towards the Browns’ tunnel Moments after Jets Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson’s game-tying touchdown when the bottle hit Haslam in the leg. Haslam stopped and immediately began to point in the direction of someone in the stands.

Video from inside the stadium helped the team identify the fan, who is expected to be banned from attending Browns games at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“Fan, player and staff safety is the top priority in our building and behavior that puts others in danger will not be tolerated,” the Browns said in a statement on Tuesday. “Luckily no one was harmed in this incident and as a standard practice, we’ve cooperated with law enforcement authorities and security video footage of the object being thrown is in the appropriate hands. We will have no further comment on this matter.”