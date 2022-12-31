Browns’ Myles Garrett Details Why He Was Benched

Myles Garrett Revealed on Friday that he was missing in action during the Browns’ game against the Saints on Christmas Eve because of a “misunderstanding” and poor communication between him and Cleveland football Coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Browns defensive end stated he was not feeling well but failed to properly communicate that information to Cleveland football Coach Kevin Stefanski, who benched the four-time Pro Bowler.

“I was sick, and I didn’t communicate well enough,” Garrett said, per ESPN. “That’s how it went down. Got to respect how [Stefanski] feels about the situation and his judgment.”

Garrett did not take snaps during the first three plays against New Orleans before entering Saturday’s game. While Garrett stated that he respected Stefanski’s penalty, he previously said that his coach’s disciplinary action for him was a “bad look.”

