Browns Mike Priefer explains field goal false start vs Ravens

BEREA — The false start was the right call, but blamed on the wrong person.

Browns special teams Coordinator Mike Priefer put to rest any speculation that an officiating mistake was the reason for their 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Attention swirled around a false start penalty called on Browns guard Michael Dunn that negated a potential game-tying 56-yard field-goal attempt by Cade York with 2:09 remaining.

Two members of the Ravens moved. But after a long discussion by the officiating crew, York’s attempt was pushed back to 60 yards, the Browns slightly adjusting the distance. York’s kick was blocked by Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison, an Ohio State product.

“When they moved, our left end moved and he was not an adjacent lineman,” Priefer explained Friday. “And when that happens, it’s on us. They called the wrong number, but I think that’s what they saw, the officials. You can’t argue that.

