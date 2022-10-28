Browns Mike Priefer explains field goal false start vs Ravens

BEREA — The false start was the right call, but blamed on the wrong person.

Browns special teams Coordinator Mike Priefer put to rest any speculation that an officiating mistake was the reason for their 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Attention swirled around a false start penalty called on Browns guard Michael Dunn that negated a potential game-tying 56-yard field-goal attempt by Cade York with 2:09 remaining.

Two members of the Ravens moved. But after a long discussion by the officiating crew, York’s attempt was pushed back to 60 yards, the Browns slightly adjusting the distance. York’s kick was blocked by Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison, an Ohio State product.

“When they moved, our left end moved and he was not an adjacent lineman,” Priefer explained Friday. “And when that happens, it’s on us. They called the wrong number, but I think that’s what they saw, the officials. You can’t argue that.

“It happened just before they made contact, their whole left side of their defensive line, at least two of them moved and hit our guys. We had moved on our left side, which was not an adjacent lineman, so that was the mistake that we made.”

Priefer did not name the offender, but video shows that defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, lined up on the far left side, committed the penalty. After Elliott backed up, tight end Harrison Bryant did the same.

“Our adjacent linemen are allowed to move,” Priefer said. “So when we moved on the right side, we were good. But when we moved on the left side, one guy moved slightly, and that’s what we saw.”

Initially, Priefer said he thought the call should have been on the Ravens.

“But then when you look back at the tape and I know Coach [Kevin Stefanski] talked to the league office, that’s what they explained to us,” Priefer said.

Priefer made it clear that the Browns were not trying to draw the Ravens offsides.

“We don’t try to draw people offsides,” they said. “Even if we had that in our game plan, we certainly wouldn’t do it in that situation. Coach Stefanski talked about the risk-reward there, it’s ridiculous, we never would have done that.”

Nor was long snapper Charley Hughlett, signed to a four-year contract extension Friday, rocking the ball to get the Ravens to jump.

“I think all Snappers have some sort of routines with short and long snaps. They didn’t do anything out of his normal routine,” Priefer said. “I went back to check and double check. He looked back, Cade wasn’t ready yet, so he took his one hand, wiped off his left hand, put his head up and then he put his head down.

“He wasn’t trying to draw anybody offsides, it’s his normal routine prior to snapping the ball.”

Browns fans were incensed after the penalty, but Priefer said he remained confident.

“Move back 5 yards, Let’s keep our cool and Let’s go hit a 60-yarder because we have a kicker that can make that kick,” he said.

As to why Hughlett moved the field-goal attempt up a yard, Priefer acknowledged there may have been miscommunication between the long snapper and York.

“Maybe, but there was communication between them. They were on the same page,” Priefer said. “Initially I saw it happening and I thought it was going to be a yard, it was more like a foot. Charley actually moved the ball up a couple feet, so we were probably a foot off there.”

Priefer said the Browns’ protection on the 60-yard attempt was “phenomenal.” Defensive tackle Taven Bryan was playing wing on the field goal unit for the first time in his five-year career. But Priefer said Bryan began training for the role in the summer and was pressed into duty due to injuries.

Priefer praised Harrison, a Columbus native drafted in the third round in 2020. Harrison spent time on injured reserve in 2021 after being hit in the calf by a stray bullet while in Cleveland during the Ravens’ bye week in 2021.

“I honestly don’t think that had anything to do with the kick because where it hit Harrison, what a great play that kid made,” Priefer said of the adjusted distance. “They actually jumped up at the line of scrimmage. There’s nothing you can do about that, he didn’t get any closer than he would have been. It’s just a great play by him.”

Because of the distance, Priefer said holder Corey Bojorquez had to tilt the ball forward slightly and York had to drive the ball a little bit lower.

“Because of that, it was just a tad bit lower than it would be,” Priefer said of the kick. “I thought he hit it great. Great protection, great hit and a phenomenal play by Harrison.”

The Browns (2-5), Losers of three consecutive games, face a must-win scenario when they host the Defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) on “Monday Night Football.” The Browns’ special teams units have been plagued by Mistakes and Priefer, who worked eight years with Kevin Stefanski in Minnesota, has been under fire.

Priefer said he’s trying to be creative and figuring out different ways to reach his players.

“I firmly believe in what we do here is the right way to it. I firmly believe in the ability that we have coaching, our schemes and the Fundamentals we are teaching these guys on a day-in and day-out basis,” he said. “I think we just have to stay the course and stick our nose to the grindstone.

“I am not one to Panic ever. I think we are doing some good things. We just need to do them more consistently, and we need to eliminate some of those errors.”