Browns land Lukas Van Ness and Byron Young

There is a reason for concern with the current Offensive tackles of the Cleveland Browns. While Jedrick Wills will get one more year to prove his worth at left tackle, with the hopes he can develop to his full potential and not plateau as just an average tackle, the right side remains a huge question mark.

The Browns will be replacing Jack Conklin this offseason, and the recent performances of James Hudson have not instilled much confidence in his ability to be the right tackle of the future. Just this past week, the Browns gave Veteran Chris Hubbard, who has been inactive most of the season, snaps at swing tackle over Hudson.

With the compensatory pick they will get from the Minnesota Vikings thanks to the hire of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah last offseason, the Browns stay in-state and land Massive Ohio State right tackle Dawand Jones. Jones has dropped upwards of 40 pounds this summer, sped up his foot speed, and proved to be a stalwart for the Buckeyes this year.

Despite his size, Jones has displayed the ability to not only win in a phone booth, but also in space as well. My current OT4, Jones may likely land in the top 50 of the NFL Draft, but on the board here, the Browns take advantage.