Browns’ Joel Bitonio Advocates for grass fields across the NFL

BEREA ― All-Pro Offensive lineman Joel Bitonio considers himself Lucky because the Browns practice and play on grass, unless inclement weather forces them into their field house at team headquarters.

After Bitonio finishes one of those indoor sessions on artificial turf, the four-time Pro Bowl left guard’s body reminds him about what he deems an important issue.

“You get beat up for sure more,” Bitonio said Thursday as the Browns (3-6) prepared for Sunday’s road game against the Buffalo Bills (6-3). “You definitely feel it more. You might need a little more ice or something like that. But we definitely can feel it more when we play on turf.”

Bitonio doesn’t post on Twitter often, but on Nov. 12 he joined NFL Players Association president and former Browns center JC Tretter in a social media campaign pushing for what the union insists are Safer fields.

