Browns GM Andrew Berry’s Twin Brother Making Move to NFL

In an interesting development, Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry’s brother Adam is making a move to the NFL. According to a report, Adam Berry is going to join the personnel department with the Philadelphia Eagles organization.

Currently, Adam is a managing director at Goldman Sachs, but is making the move to the NFL. Andrew was the vice president of football operations with the Eagles in 2019, prior to becoming the GM for the Browns.

