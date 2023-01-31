Browns GM Andrew Berry’s Twin Brother Making Move to NFL
In an interesting development, Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry’s brother Adam is making a move to the NFL. According to a report, Adam Berry is going to join the personnel department with the Philadelphia Eagles organization.
Currently, Adam is a managing director at Goldman Sachs, but is making the move to the NFL. Andrew was the vice president of football operations with the Eagles in 2019, prior to becoming the GM for the Browns.
Adam is Andrew’s twin brother to be exact, he’s 35 years old from Maryland. To start with the Eagles, Adam will learn the different personnel parts to running an organization.
It’ll be interesting to see if Adam follows in his brother’s footsteps and becomes a general manager for a professional sports team one day.
