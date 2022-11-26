Brown’s Football’s Marini to be Featured on CBS Saturday Morning this Weekend

PROVIDENCE, RI – Brown Football’s quarterbacks Coach Heather Marini will be featured on national television this weekend.

Marini will be Featured in a CBS Morning News story on women in college football, which will air shortly after 8 am this Saturday, November 26. CBS Saturday Morning co-host Dana Jacobson recently came to the Brown campus to record the interview, and also sat down with head Coach James Perry and junior quarterback Jake Willcox .

Marini recently completed her fourth season on Brown’s coaching staff, and second as the team’s quarterbacks coach. She is currently the only female position Coach in NCAA Division I football.

