Browns drop two Slots in 2023 NFL Draft order after win vs. Ravens

There are just three weeks left in the regular season for teams who will not make the Playoffs to solidify their 2023 NFL Draft slots. While the Cleveland Browns are not mathematically eliminated from playoff contention yet, their draft pick will not fall much further than what it is now. After a win against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, the Browns saw their draft slot fall back to the 44th overall selection from the 42nd pick.

This means the Houston Texans would prospectively hold the 13th overall pick in the draft from the Browns after the Deshaun Watson trade this past offseason. This could end up being the prime position to land a defensive tackle like Alabama’s Byron Young.